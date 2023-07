UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position

UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position. Software company UiPath announced on July 10 that Daniel Dines, the co-founder and co-chief executive, will step down as co-chief executive next year to lead the company's artificial intelligence initiatives. The New York-based company said current co-CEO Rob Enslin will become the sole