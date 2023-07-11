Saint-Gobain: Romania's construction market remains unpredictable in the short to medium term

Saint-Gobain: Romania's construction market remains unpredictable in the short to medium term. Home sales are slowing, and the visibility for construction activity in the short and medium term is low, according to Saint-Gobain representatives in Romania, quoted by Ziarul Financiar. New office projects are increasingly rare in 2023. "At the same time, in the context of current (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]