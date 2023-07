Household expenditure in Romania up 13.3% y/y in Q1

Household expenditure in Romania up 13.3% y/y in Q1. The total monthly average income was, in nominal terms, RON 6,979 (EUR 1,400) per household in Q1 2023, an increase of 12.1% y/y, out of which RON 4,526 was income from salaries and other salary rights (+8.3% y/y) and income from social benefits was RON1,483 (+14.2% y/y), according to the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]