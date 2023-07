Exports outperform imports in Romania for fourth consecutive month

Exports outperform imports in Romania for fourth consecutive month. Romania’s exports of goods increased by 8% y/y to EUR 8.64bn in May, when they outperformed imports (+0.8% y/y) for the fourth consecutive month, according to the statistics office INS. In January-May, Romania’s exports rose by 7.5% y/y – over 5pp faster than the imports (+2.1% y/y). The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]