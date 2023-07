Atos 2022 Turnover Rises almost 30% in 2022, To RON701M

Atos 2022 Turnover Rises almost 30% in 2022, To RON701M. The local subsidiary of French group ATOS IT Solutions, a major IT&C integrator in Europe, in 2022 posted rising turnover and profit. Turnover went up by 28% to RON701.8 million, while net profit climbed by 4% to RON88 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]