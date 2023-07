IKEA Supplier Plimob Hits EUR45M Turnover in 2022

Sighetu Marmatiei-based Plimob, a major local supplier of chairs for IKEA, in 2022 generated turnover worth RON222.2 million (EUR45 million), up 16.65% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]