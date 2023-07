Hella Romania 2022 Turnover Up 15% To over RON4B

Car parts maker Hella Romania, the local subsidiary of German concern Hella, for 2022 reported turnover of RON4.077 billion (EUR826.8 million), up around 15% on the previous year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.