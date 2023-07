Cargill Agricultura Boasts Sixfold Profit Increase in 2022, To almost RON200M

Cargill Agricultura Boasts Sixfold Profit Increase in 2022, To almost RON200M. Cargill Agricultura, a major grain trader in Romania, ended 2022 with profit worth almost RON200 million, six times higher than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]