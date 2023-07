Ardeleanu Family Opens Fourth Medical Clinic in Bucharest, Aims to Expand in Slobozia and Calarasi

Ardeleanu Family Opens Fourth Medical Clinic in Bucharest, Aims to Expand in Slobozia and Calarasi. Dental clinic chain Dr. Ardeleanu, launched on the market in 2018, has opened a new unit in Bucharest, in housing compound Cotroceni One, now owning four clinics. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]