Electric Car Market Share in Romania Nears 10% in 1H/2023. The market share of electric cars reached almost 10% in the first half of this year and topped 12% in June, in line with calculations by the Automotive Manufacturers and Importers Association (APIA) based on registration data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]