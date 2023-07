World Bank keeps high income label for Romania in 2022

World Bank keeps high income label for Romania in 2022. Romania remained among the countries with high incomes in 2022, according to a ranking conducted by the World Bank. All EU countries except Bulgaria are in the same group. Romania entered the high-income group in 2019, but the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy pushed it back (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]