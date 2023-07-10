14-year-old Romanian gymnast wins silver in the Junior World Championship

14-year-old Romanian gymnast wins silver in the Junior World Championship. Romanian gymnast Amalia Lică, 14, finished second in the Junior World Championship in Cluj-Napoca. Lică opened the competition with the hoop apparatus, earning a score of 30.900, which secured her a second-place finish. She was surpassed by Israeli gymnast Alona Franco, who scored 31.600 (...)