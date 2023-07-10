Neversea: 277,000 festivalgoers flock to Constanța for Europe's largest beach festival

The fifth edition of the Neversea Festival, Europe's largest beach festival, attracted more than 277,000 music fans from Romania and around the world. The four-day event, held on the scenic Black Sea coast in Constanța, was a resounding success. Held by UNTOLD organizers, the festival lineup