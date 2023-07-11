One in five cars sold in Romania in January-June 2023 was electric or hybrid



Electric and hybrid cars gained popularity in Romania, showing consistent growth in sales and indicating that Romanians are beginning to prefer these models over combustion engine cars, at least when it comes to diesel. Nearly 13,000 new cars were sold in Romania in June 2023, an increase of (...)