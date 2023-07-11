Romanian authorities shut down several nursing homes after uncovering irregularities

Romanian authorities shut down several nursing homes after uncovering irregularities. Romania's National Agency for Social Payments and Inspection conducted inspections at 446 social services centers on Monday, July 10, closing four of them and suspending the activity of 22 others. Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu ordered inspections for all nursing homes in Romania