Almost 40% of Romanians will not go on vacation this summer, survey says.

Approximately 39% of Romanians will not go on vacation at all this summer, and among those who will, over 73% will spend their summer vacation in Romania, according to a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with the banking comparator FinZoom.ro. When it comes to the budget allocated (...)