IHG Hotels & Resorts Set To Open First Indigo Hotel In Romania In 2025. IHG Hotels & Resorts (InterContinental) is expanding in Romania with the signing of the Indigo Hotel in Satu Mare, a brand debut in the country, according to the corporate website. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]