Medical Laboratory Network Clinica Sante Revenue Shrinks 5% To RON240M In 2022. Clinica Sante, a network of medical laboratories with 300 collection centers in Romania, generated RON240 million revenue in 2022, down 5% from 2021, public data from the Finance Ministry show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]