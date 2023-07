Romania’s aluminium group Alro sells Sierra Leone bauxite mines

Romania’s aluminium group Alro sells Sierra Leone bauxite mines. Shareholders of Romanian alumina producer Alum Tulcea, 99% controlled by aluminium smelter Alro, decided on July 10 to sell its bauxite mines in Sierra Leone after receiving an unsolicited offer from a local investor two months ago. The offer came from a local investor who showed interest in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]