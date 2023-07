OMV Petrom reports subdued operations in Q2

OMV Petrom reports subdued operations in Q2. Romania's major oil and gas company OMV Petrom said in a trading update that its power generation units have not operated in Q2 while the refinery utilisation rate plunged to 31%, and the extraction operations have diminished as well. The group's total hydrocarbon production decreased by 5% (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]