Beer sales in Romania down 9% y/y in January-May

Beer sales in Romania down 9% y/y in January-May. The beer sales in Romania decreased by 9% y/y in the first five months of the year, according to Berarii Romaniei (Brewers of Romania), an association that accounts for 90% of the beer sales in the country. The weather and the households' budgets on the demand side and the rising production (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]