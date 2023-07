Axigen Messaging Teams Up with Romarg to Compete with Tech Giants’ Solutions

Axigen Messaging Teams Up with Romarg to Compete with Tech Giants’ Solutions. Axigen Messaging, a provider of email server software, has teamed up with another company owned by a local entrepreneur, Romarg, the biggest player on Romania’s data hosting market, to create an email services package offering local data storage in a data center of Brasov. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]