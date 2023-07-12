Romania takes first place in Europe, fourth worldwide at International Math Olympiad in Japan

Romania takes first place in Europe, fourth worldwide at International Math Olympiad in Japan. Romanian students ended the International Mathematical Olympiad in Chiba, Japan, with excellent results, taking first place in Europe and fourth worldwide. "Five gold medals, one silver medal and a total of 208 points place Romania in the best position of the last 24 years, being surpassed (...)