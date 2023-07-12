Pehart Grup Set to Invest over EUR20M To Boost Production Line Energy Efficiency, Diversify Portfolio and Increase Export Capacity

Pehart Grup Set to Invest over EUR20M To Boost Production Line Energy Efficiency, Diversify Portfolio and Increase Export Capacity. Paper manufacturer Pehart Grup aims to invest more than EUR20 million this year to boost the energy efficiency of the production lines in the two plants it operates in Petresti-Sebes and Dej. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]