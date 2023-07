Hidroelectrica Starts Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange after Historic IPO

Hidroelectrica Starts Trading on Bucharest Stock Exchange after Historic IPO. Hidroelectrica, Romania’s main electricity producer, has announced the admission to trading of its shares at the Premium category of the Regulated Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Trading starts today at 10:00 under the H2O ticker symbol. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]