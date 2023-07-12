Romanian tenor Ștefan von Korch joins 60 musicians for international tour in China this summer

Romanian tenor Ștefan von Korch joins 60 musicians for international tour in China this summer. Tenor Ștefan von Korch accepted the invitation of Spanish orchestra Reino de Aragón to join an international group of musicians who will tour China this summer, passing through no less than 27 cities. He will be the only Romanian soloist in the music project that brings together over 60 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]