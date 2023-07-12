 
NATO countries to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in Romania
A coalition of 11 nations decided during the recent NATO summit in Lithuania to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets in August in Denmark. A training center will also be set up in Romania for the same purpose. NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands have been leading (...)

