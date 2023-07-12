PwC: One In Six Romanian Employees Plan To Change Jobs In Next 12 Months Amid Sluggish GDP Growth And High Inflation



The number of employees in Romania planning to change jobs in the next 12 months increased in 2023, with 18% of respondents to the current edition of the PwC Hopes & Fears Workforce survey expressing this intention, up from 16% in 2022.