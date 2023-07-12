Norwegian beverage recycling company Tomra opens new logistics space near Bucharest
Jul 12, 2023
Tomra, a Norwegian company that provides automated solutions for the collection of metal, plastic, and glass beverage packaging for recycling, recently announced the opening of a new 4,000-square-meter logistics space near Bucharest. According to the press information, the company's first (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]