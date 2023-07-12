ROCA Industry strengthens management team ahead of BSE main market transfer

ROCA Industry strengthens management team ahead of BSE main market transfer. ROCA Industry (BSE: ROC1), the first Romanian holding of construction materials companies, part of the ROCA Investments portfolio, has recruited Stefan Szitas as Chief Operating Officer (COO) starting with May of this year. ROCA Industry, currently listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]