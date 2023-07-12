European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania's accession to Schengen by end-2023

European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania's accession to Schengen by end-2023. The European Parliament (EP) adopted on July 12 a resolution calling for the admission of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen area by the end of 2023. The MEPs say that both countries have already fulfilled the necessary requirements to join the free-movement area and call on the Council to (...)