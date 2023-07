Finance Ministry Launches New Fidelis Bonds On July 17

Finance Ministry Launches New Fidelis Bonds On July 17. Romania's finance ministry on Tuesday announced that a new issue of Fidelis government bonds for retail investors would launch on July 17. The bonds will then be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and are not subject to tax. The offering ends on July 28. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]