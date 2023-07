Purcari Wineries Installs Photovoltaic System On Rooftop Of Bardar Winery's Storage Warehouse

Purcari Wineries has announced in a stock market report the installation of a photovoltaic system on the rooftop of Bardar Winery's storage warehouse. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]