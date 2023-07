ROCA Industry Appoints Stefan Szitas As Chief Operating Officer

ROCA Industry Appoints Stefan Szitas As Chief Operating Officer. ROCA Industry, the first Romanian holding of construction materials companies, part of the ROCA Investments portfolio, has announced in a press statement on Wednesday (July 12) the recruitment of Stefan Szitas, who joined the management team of the holding as Chief Operating Officer (COO) (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]