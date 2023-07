Hidroelectrica Boss Subscribed 162,000 Worth Of Shares During IPO

Hidroelectrica Boss Subscribed 162,000 Worth Of Shares During IPO. Bogdan Badea, chairman of the management board of Romania’s largest energy producer Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) subscribed during the EUR1.9 billion IPO, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday. He got about 162,000 worth of shares, following allocation, ZF has (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]