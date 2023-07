Altex Reports RON6.5B Turnover For 2022, Up 11% YoY, Its Best Result Ever

Altex Reports RON6.5B Turnover For 2022, Up 11% YoY, Its Best Result Ever. Romanian electro-IT retailer Altex, the leader of the profile market, recorded a turnover of RON6.52 billion in 2022, up 11% on the year, which is the best result ever achieved by the company that continues to register a double-digit growth for the fourth consecutive year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]