Agro-Chirnogi Posts RON1.6B Revenue In 2022

Agro-Chirnogi Posts RON1.6B Revenue In 2022. Agro-Chirnogi, one of the biggest players in the Romanian agribusiness sector, which grows corn, wheat, barley, rapeseed, soybean and alfalfa on about 10,000 hectares in Calarasi County, posted RON1.6 billion revenue in 2022, up 53% on 2021, according to ZF calculations based on public data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]