Hidroelectrica Shares Gain 5.8% In First Trading Session On Record Traded Volume Of RON760M. Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) shares ended the first trading session on the Bucharest Stock Exchange at the same price they started, RON110, an increase of 5.77% on the final price of the IPO, RON104. The investors who bought shares at a discount of 3% in the first five days of the IPO could see a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]