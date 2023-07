Carmistin Group Invests EUR10M In New Grain Silos Base In Southern Romania

Carmistin Group Invests EUR10M In New Grain Silos Base In Southern Romania. Carmistin Group, one of the largest players on the local meat market, held by the Paraschiv family, has invested EUR10 million in a new base of grain silos in southern Romania, in the locality of Babeni (Valcea County), which is integrated into the company's mixed fodder plant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]