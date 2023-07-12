Fondul Proprietatea Calls Shareholders To OK Payment Of Gross Dividend Of Nearly RON1.5/Share, With 79% Yield



Franklin Templeton International, the manager of alternative investment fund Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO), has summoned the ordinary general meeting of shareholders on August 18 to vote on approving the payment of a special dividend with a gross value of nearly RON1.5 per share from the (...)