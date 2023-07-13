E.ON Energie Romania refers energy regulation system to Constitutional Court
Jul 13, 2023
E.ON Energie Romania refers energy regulation system to Constitutional Court.
The electricity and natural gas supplier E.ON Energie Romania, controlled by the German utility group E.ON, referred to the Constitutional Court the way of calculating the amounts due to electricity suppliers as compensation for the differences between the acquisition costs on the markets and (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]