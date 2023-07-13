Public road company endorses EUR 5.5 bln Ploiesti-Brasov motorway project
Jul 13, 2023
The final route for the Ploiesti-Brasov motorway was approved on July 12 by the Technical and Economic Council of the National Company for Road Infrastructure Management/CNAIR, general manager Cristian Pistol informed. With a total length of 112.7 km (including the existing Cristian – Rasnov (...)
