Wages in Romania return to robust real growth as inflation eases

Wages in Romania return to robust real growth as inflation eases. The net average wage in Romania increased by 15.7% y/y to RON 4,543 (EUR 918) in May, remaining particularly high in real terms for the third consecutive month, according to the statistics office INS. The real growth rate strengthened to 4.5% y/y in May – the strongest rate in two years. In (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]