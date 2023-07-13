Hidroelectrica listing fuels turnover at Bucharest Exchange on its debut day

Hidroelectrica listing fuels turnover at Bucharest Exchange on its debut day. The turnover at Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) soared to nearly RON 830 mln (EUR 166 mln) on July 12, more than 16 times the average daily turnover in 2022 and more than the turnover achieved in the entire month of June. Of this, RON 760 mln was trading with Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) shares on (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]