Romania’s Insurers Boast All-Time Net Profit in 2022. Romania’s insurers last year hit an all-time high in terms of total net profit, at RON773 million, double the 2021 level and more than 12 times higher than the 2020 one, in line with information published by Romania’s financial watchdog ASF in the report on the evolution of the insurance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]