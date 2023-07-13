BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund Subscribed Hundreds of Million Euros at Hidroelectrica

BlackRock, Goldman Sachs and Singapore Sovereign Wealth Fund Subscribed Hundreds of Million Euros at Hidroelectrica. Investment giants with assets of thousand billion dollars such as US fund BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, one of the biggest investment banks in the US, and the sovereign wealth fund of Singapore, each subscribed over EUR100 million in Hidroelectrica listing, according to sources close to the deal. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]