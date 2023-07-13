FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut

FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut. FTSE Russell will include the shares of Romanian hydro power company Hidroelectrica (BSE: H2O) in the FTSE Global All-World Index, FTSE Global Large Cap Index and FTSE Emerging Index just one week after the company’s debut on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Hidroelectrica’s shares will be part (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]