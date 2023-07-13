Romanian women’s handball team qualifies for U19 European Championship semifinals

Romanian women's handball team qualifies for U19 European Championship semifinals. Romania's national women's handball team recently qualified for the semifinals of the European Under-19 Championship after a hiatus of 16 years, according to the Romanian Handball Federation. The victory against Switzerland, 41 to 36, secured the second position in the main group, and Romania