Hidroelectrica Enters FTSE Emerging Markets And MSCI Frontier Markets Indices. The shares of Romania’s largest energy producer Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) will be included, as of July 19, 2023, in FTSE Global All-World Index, FTSE Global Large Cap Index and FTSE Emerging Index, according to an announcement by the global index provider FTSE Russell. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]