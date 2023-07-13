Renovatio e-charge gets EUR 9.5 mln EU grant to install 242 EV charging stations in Romania

Renovatio e-charge gets EUR 9.5 mln EU grant to install 242 EV charging stations in Romania. Renovatio e-charge said it would receive an EU grant worth EUR 9.5 million from an EU agency to build 242 new high-power charging stations for electric vehicles in Romania. The company currently manages the largest EV charging network in the country, with over 655 charging points nationwide. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]